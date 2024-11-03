Two women held with 47kg drugs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Two women drug dealers were arrested from Sundar area here while 47 kilos of drugs were recovered, police said Sunday.

According to the details, SHO Sunder, Nadeem Kamboh along with a police team arrested women drug dealers.

According to SP Sadr, Rana Ghayur, 47 kilos of drugs worth millions were recovered from accused Ayesha and Rabia. They came to Lahore by bus to supply drugs. A case was registered against the women drug dealers and investigation was started. They have admitted to supplying drugs.

According to the SHO, the accused have confessed to supplying drugs in the vicinity of educational institutions and farm houses.