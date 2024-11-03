Two Women Held With 47kg Drugs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Two women drug dealers were arrested from Sundar area here while 47 kilos of drugs were recovered, police said Sunday.
According to the details, SHO Sunder, Nadeem Kamboh along with a police team arrested women drug dealers.
According to SP Sadr, Rana Ghayur, 47 kilos of drugs worth millions were recovered from accused Ayesha and Rabia. They came to Lahore by bus to supply drugs. A case was registered against the women drug dealers and investigation was started. They have admitted to supplying drugs.
According to the SHO, the accused have confessed to supplying drugs in the vicinity of educational institutions and farm houses.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pickpockets arrested in Tablighi congregation3 minutes ago
-
Couple booked for torture of 13-year-old maid3 minutes ago
-
Exhibition titled 'Together We Grow' held12 minutes ago
-
Action to be taken against negligent officials for Gara Mitho incident: DPO12 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme12 minutes ago
-
Arms, ammunition seized, smuggler arrested12 minutes ago
-
IESCO teams detect 375 meters for power pilferage in Oct12 minutes ago
-
Man allegedly shot dead by wife, in-laws13 minutes ago
-
Five profiteers held13 minutes ago
-
FIA nabs human trafficker13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Quetta Division reviews development works, orders to complete within stipulated time13 minutes ago
-
Lahore's AQI reaches unprecedented levels22 minutes ago