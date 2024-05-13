Open Menu

Two Women Held With Valuables

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Police on Monday arrested two women and recovered stolen valuables from their possession in the jurisdiction of Jhal Chakian police station.

According to a press release issued by DPO office, the accused women were identified as Afsana Bibi and Naila Bibi of Faisalabad district.

Police said both women used to enter houses and commit crimes under the pretext of work.

During a preliminary investigation, the police recovered stolen valuables including cash and jewelry worth more than Rs 5.1 million from them.

DPO Sargodha Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi commended SHO Arif Hussain and his team for their good performance.

