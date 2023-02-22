UrduPoint.com

Two Women Hurt As Ceiling Of Roof Caved In

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 01:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :At least two women sustained injuries as the ceiling of the roof caved in at Farrukh town fertilizer factory here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the ceiling collapsed due to a short circuit and leakage of gas.

As a result, two women Firdos, wife of Allah Ditta, and Reehana, wife of Akhtar, sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital.

