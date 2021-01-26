Two women injure in rickshaw-bike collision

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Two middle aged women has been wounded critically after motorcycle crashed into auto rickshaw near Nadra office Mian Channu.

According to rescue sources, the injured persons was identified as Ruqaya, wife of Naseer and Nabeela, daughter of Khursheed.

They were moving by rickshaw when a motorcyclist struck badly with it from one of the side.

It had forced to overturn body of the rickshaw, leaving the women injured as badly. Rescuers were shifted the victims to the nearby hospital for the treatment.