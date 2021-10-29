UrduPoint.com

Two Women Injure In Roof Collapse

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 02:39 PM

At least two women were critically injured here on Friday when roof of a room collapsed on them during wee hours

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :At least two women were critically injured here on Friday when roof of a room collapsed on them during wee hours.

According to rescue control room, the women including 80-year-old Lal Mai, wife of Karim Bakhsh and 50-year-old Bheeran Mai, wife of Shafi suffered whole bodies wounds.

According to local sources, the roof was already in a dilapidated condition with cracks around its corners.

Rescue ambulance rushed to the spot and shifted the affected ladies to a nearby hospital.

