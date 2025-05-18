Two women injured

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Two women were injured as their cousin opened fire at them over a domestic dispute in Jaffery Town.

Police and Rescue 1122 said that a man opened fire at his two cousins over a domestic dispute, leaving them critically injured. He managed to flee.

Rescuers rushed to the scene and provided the injured with first aid. Later, the injured women were shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital. The injured women were identified as 47-year-old Nazeer Bibi and 50-year-old Manzoor Mai. Both were said to be out of danger. The local police have registered a case against the accused.