UrduPoint.com

Two Women Injured As Roof Collapses In Landi Arbab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Two women injured as roof collapses in Landi Arbab

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Two women were injured when the roof of their home caved in the Mankrao area of Landi Arbab village, Bara Gate near Peshawar cantonment here on Saturday, an official of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident.

Giving detail about the incident, the official disclosed that the Rescue 1122 control room received a call about the collapse of the roof of a room wherein two women came under the debris.

Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and rescued the women from under the debris and shifted them to a nearby hospital for after providing first aid, he said.

The official also confirmed that the two women received head injuries but were out of danger.

More Stories From Pakistan

