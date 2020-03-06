UrduPoint.com
Two Women Injured As Roof Of House Caved-in In Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 02:33 PM

Two women injured as roof of house caved-in in Khanewal

Two women sustained injuries as roof of a house caved-in at Chobarewala 26/15-L Mian Channu

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Two women sustained injuries as roof of a house caved-in at Chobarewala 26/15-L Mian Channu.

According to Rescue 1122, roof of a house caved-in due to continuous rain at Chobarewala 26/15-L Mian Channu in which two women Rashida Bibi and Maqsood Bibi stranded under debris.

Rescue 1122 rescued the injured women and shifted to civil hospital.

