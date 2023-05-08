UrduPoint.com

Two Women Injured In Building Collapse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Two women injured in building collapse

Two women including a young girl were injured in a building collapse in Jhumra police station precincts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Two women including a young girl were injured in a building collapse in Jhumra police station precincts.

A spokesperson for Rescue-1122 said on Monday that old and redundant roof of a house caved in at Sahianwala Road in Chak No 152-RB Gunna Gojra.

As a result, two women including 22-year-old Liba Waris and 55-year-old Razia Javaid were buried beneath the debris.

the rescuers pulled them out and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jhumra for medical treatment, he added.

