Two women injured in building collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Two women including a young girl were injured in a building collapse in Jhumra police station precincts.

A spokesperson for Rescue-1122 said on Monday that old and redundant roof of a house caved in at Sahianwala Road in Chak No 152-RB Gunna Gojra.

As a result, two women including 22-year-old Liba Waris and 55-year-old Razia Javaid were buried beneath the debris.

the rescuers pulled them out and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jhumra for medical treatment, he added.