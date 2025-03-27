Two women injured in gas cylinder blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Two women were seriously injured in a gas cylinder blast incident that took place near Panu Akil area of Sukkur district of

Sindh, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, two women received burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded which was installed in their house at

Panu Akil area of Sukkur district.

Rescue team after receiving information rushed to the site and shifted the women with burn injuries to hospital.

Further investigations are underway.