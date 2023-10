(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Two women sustained injuries during firing inside of their house in Mardan district on Tuesday.

Police said the incident occurred at Landay Shah village where two ladies received bullet wounds over a domestic dispute.

Police and Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to the hospital.

