Two women injured in rickshaw-bike collision

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Two women were wounded critically on Tuesday after a motorcycle hit an auto rickshaw near Nadra office, Mian Channu.

The rescue sources said the injured were identified as Ruqaya, wife of Naseer and Nabeela, daughter of Khursheed.

The injured were traveling in a three-wheeler when a motorcyclist struck it and it overturned. Rescuers shifted the victims to a nearby hospital for the treatment.