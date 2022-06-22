UrduPoint.com

Two Women Injured In Roof Collapse

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2022 | 02:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :A woman and her daughter were injured in a roof collapse incident in the area of Saddar Sammundri police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that the dilapidated roof of the house of one Shehbaz caved in due to heavy rain in Chak No.

469-GB.Consequently, Tanveer Bibi (50) wife of Shahbaz and her daughter Shabana (18) received injuries.

The victims were shifted to Sammundri Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital where their condition was stated stable.

More Stories From Pakistan

