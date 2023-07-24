Open Menu

Two Women Injured In Roof-collapse Incident

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Two women injured in roof-collapse incident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Two women were injured after the roof of an old house caved in following rain in the Khirki Stop area in the suburbs of Kot Addu city on Monday.

The wooden roof collapsed leaving 20-year-old Aqeela d/o Shabbir and 45-year-old Kulsoom wife of Khalid injured.

A Rescue 1122 team, after receiving the information, conveyed the same to the police and rushed to the spot with an ambulance where they provided first aid treatment to the injured women and then shifted them to DHQ hospital Kot Addu for treatment.

