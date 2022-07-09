Two women involved in murder case arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Police arrested two women who had been declared proclaimed offenders in a murder case 13 years ago.

According to police, Asia Bibi and Sadaf with his accomplice had allegedly killed Ghafoor in 2009 and fled after throwing the body into fields. Police arrested an accused involved in the casewhile the women had not been arrested.

Police got remand of the both women from a court for investigation.