Two Women Killed, 5 Injured In Clash Between Two Families

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2025 | 09:41 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Two women killed on Saturday and five men injured during a clash between two families over the marriage issue in Kotri town of Jamshoro district.

According to Jamshoro police, 40 years old Hakima Chandio, wife of Sikandar Chandio, and 50 years old Sadora Chandio, wife of Qurban Chandio, were shot dead during the clash.

The police told that Irfan Chandio, Ahsan Chandio, Qurban Chandio, Zahid Chandio and Allah Rakhio Chandio were injured in the fight.

The injured, one of whom was said to be in a serious condition, were shifted to Liaquat Universit Hospital,Hyderabad.

Salman Chandio, a relative of the slain and injured persons alleged that his sister Haseena Chandio's wedding was supposed to take place with Mir Muhammad Chandio but some dispute cropped up.

He accused Mir and his family for an armed assault on his family at their residence.

Although the incident's FIR could not be lodged by Saturday evening, 4 men and a woman had been blamed for the attack.

The police were yet to arrest any suspect in connection with the killings.

