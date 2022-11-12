Two women killed, another injured in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Two women were killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident, in the jurisdiction of Mankeera police station on Saturday.

Police said that Fatima (44), Tasleem (48) and Hamaad Ali (55) r/o Mankeera were going to Bhakkar on a motorcycle when a commuters van hit them near Mankeera Jhang bus terminal.

Resultantly, Fatima and Tasleem died on the spot while Hamaad sustained injuries.

Rescuers-1122 service along with police concerned reached the spot andshifted the victims to hospital.

Further investigation was underway.