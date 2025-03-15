Two Women Killed, Another Seriously Injured In Shooting Incident
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2025 | 01:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Two women were killed while another was seriously injured in a shooting incident that occurred in the area of City Police Station.
According to initial reports, Rustam son of Buta opened fire on his in-laws' house in Mohalla Puran Palad area of City Police Station over a domestic dispute, killing two sisters, Shumaila, Sana and Mukhtar, residents of Mohalla Puran Palad, while his wife Ruby was seriously injured in the shooting of the accused, who was referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad.
As soon as the incident was reported, senior police officers and the City Police Station reached the spot.
Evidence was being collected from the scene.
The PFSA team was present on the spot.
Post-mortem of the bodies was also being conducted.
Investigation and legal action were underway.
