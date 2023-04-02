UrduPoint.com

Two Women Killed As Roof Of Mud-walled Caved-in In Badhber Area

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2023 | 10:50 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Two women were killed and two other injured including children when a roof of the mud-walled caved in on Ghaz Stop, Kohat Road, Badhbar here on Sunday.

Giving details about the incident, the officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the death of two women while two injured when all four of the family were buried under the debris.

He said initially four persons including two women and as many children came under the debris of the mud-walled house when the Rescue team reached the spot and started rescue operations.

The Rescue 1122 officials, he said, have pulled out all the people from under the debris and the medical team provided first air to the injured before being shifted to hospital. When contacted the doctors in the hospital have also confirmed that the two women succumbed to their injuries. The bodies of the deceased women were handed over to their heirs later on, the officials in the hospital confirmed.

