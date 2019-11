(@imziishan)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Two women were killed and 11 persons were injured when a bus carrying a wedding party overturned after hitting a motorcycle near village Uddo Fataah, Pasrur tehsil here.

Rescuers shifted the injured to local hospitals. The condition of five injured was stated to be critical.

Police are investigating the incident.