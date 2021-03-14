Two women killed, five injured as mini van overturns

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Two women were killed while five others sustained multiple injuries when a carry van overturned at Narowal road, near Narang Mandi, some 30 km away from here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, a carry van was going to Narowal from Lahore when it turned turtle near Mehta Suja village after its driver lost control over the steering due to over speeding.

As a result, Parveen Akhtar (60) and Mehwish (25) died on the spot while Shehzad (33), Aneela (30), Ibrahim (6) and Safa (8) and van driver Zahid (36) sustained multiple injuries.

The dead and injured were shifted to RHC Narang Mandi.