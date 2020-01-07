Two women killed in accidents in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two women were killed in separate road accidents in Faisalabad during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) -:Two women were killed in separate road accidents in Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said that 50-year-old Sughran Bibi wife of Amanat Ali was crossing a busy road when a speeding van hit her,near chak 153-JB.

She received serious injuries and was shifted to hospital where she breathed her last during treatment.

In another indcident, Safia Bibi and her spouse Anwar Ali received critical injuries when a speeding car hit their motorcycle near Nauwan meel stop. The couple was shifted to hospital where Safia Bibi passed away while Anwar Ali was under treatment.

The police handed over both bodies to the relatives after legal formalities.