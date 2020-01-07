UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Women Killed In Accidents In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 03:30 PM

Two women killed in accidents in Faisalabad

Two women were killed in separate road accidents in Faisalabad during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) -:Two women were killed in separate road accidents in Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said that 50-year-old Sughran Bibi wife of Amanat Ali was crossing a busy road when a speeding van hit her,near chak 153-JB.

She received serious injuries and was shifted to hospital where she breathed her last during treatment.

In another indcident, Safia Bibi and her spouse Anwar Ali received critical injuries when a speeding car hit their motorcycle near Nauwan meel stop. The couple was shifted to hospital where Safia Bibi passed away while Anwar Ali was under treatment.

The police handed over both bodies to the relatives after legal formalities.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Road Car Wife Van Anwar Ali Amanat Ali Women

Recent Stories

Cane act to be implemented by sugar committees

6 minutes ago

Russia Registers 16 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

4 minutes ago

Honor killing claims two lives in Kachhi

4 minutes ago

Zardari, Faryal Talpur and others to  be indicted ..

16 minutes ago

Institutions being depoliticized,strengthened: Ali ..

4 minutes ago

Syrian troops ambushed in desert region, 7 killed

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.