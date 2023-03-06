Two women killed in firing incident

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Two women were shot dead when armed assailants entered in a house and opened indiscriminate firing in Kachi Canal on Monday According to a private news channel, the incident took place in the Kachi Canal Branch No.

3 area of Dera Bugti district of Balochistan, where armed men entered in a house and opened indiscriminate firing, resulting two women shot dead on the spot.

Police and the rescue team reached the spot immediately, and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.