Two women killed in Hala boat mishap incident

Mateari, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Two women were killed in a boat mishap incident that took place near Hala area of the Indus river, tv channels

quoting rescue sources reported on Thursday.

According to the information, six women workers were crossing the Hala area through a boat when it sunk into a deep water of the Indus river.

As a result, two women drowned, while four others were recovered after hectic efforts of the divers.

The women have been shifted to nearby hospital in a serious condition. Investigations are underway.