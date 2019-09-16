UrduPoint.com
Two Women Killed In Kamber-Shahdadkot Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 05:15 PM

Two women were killed and a man was seriously injured when a speedy passenger coach hit a motorcycle near Behram Bhutthi on Kamber-Shahdadkot Road on Monday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) :Two women were killed and a man was seriously injured when a speedy passenger coach hit a motorcycle near Behram Bhutthi on Kamber-Shahdadkot Road on Monday.

The incident happened in the jurisdiction of Behram Police Station of Kamber-Shahdadkot district.

According to police, Aqeeb Ali Siyal, a resident of Shahdadkot, was going on a motorcycle along with his mother Mst Husina (50) w/o Abdul Khaliq Siyal and sister Mst Sajida Siyal (25), when the accident occurred.

The two women were killed in the accident on the spot while 24 years old Aqeeb Ali Siyal was seriously injured. He was admitted to CMC Hospital Larkana.

The coach driver fled from the scene, the police said. However the police impounded the coach.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs of the deceased after post-mortem.

Behram Police have registered a case against the coach driver.

