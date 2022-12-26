Two women killed in Pishin firing incident

(@FahadShabbir)

Two women were killed in a firing incident that occurred in Kali Piran area of Pishin district of Balochistan on Monday.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Two women were killed in a firing incident that occurred in Kali Piran area of Pishin district of Balochistan on Monday.

According to a private media report, unidentified persons barged into the house of Haji Khan Muhammad in Kali Piran and opened fire on the family members.

As a result of firing two women died on the spot, while the accused managed to escape the scene.

Police after receiving the information reached the spot and cordoned off the area to arrest the outlaws behind this gruesome killing. The bodies were shifted to Quetta for post-mortem.

According to initial reports, the reason for the killings is not yet known as the police have registered a case.