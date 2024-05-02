Two Women Killed In Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Two women were killed while a man was injured in a road accident near here on Thursday.
According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place near Chak No 34-GB, Satiana-Jaranwala
road where a recklessly driven truck hit a motorbike, leaving Mumtaz Bibi and Sakeena Bibi
dead and injuring Ali Raza.
The bodies were shifted to the police station while the injured was rushed to a hospital.
