Open Menu

Two Women Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Two women killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Two women were killed while a man was injured in a road accident near here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place near Chak No 34-GB, Satiana-Jaranwala

road where a recklessly driven truck hit a motorbike, leaving Mumtaz Bibi and Sakeena Bibi

dead and injuring Ali Raza.

The bodies were shifted to the police station while the injured was rushed to a hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Station Road Accident Man Women

Recent Stories

Reforms in FBR Govt’s top priority: Law Minister

Reforms in FBR Govt’s top priority: Law Minister

12 minutes ago
 TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extra ..

TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extravagant Vogue Night.

2 hours ago
 Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India acc ..

Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..

3 hours ago
 PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: CO ..

PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS

4 hours ago
 Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise In ..

Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awar ..

Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence

4 hours ago
vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Uni ..

Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England

6 hours ago
 Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in K ..

Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan