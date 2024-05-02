Two women killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Two women were killed while a man was injured in a road accident near here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place near Chak No 34-GB, Satiana-Jaranwala

road where a recklessly driven truck hit a motorbike, leaving Mumtaz Bibi and Sakeena Bibi

dead and injuring Ali Raza.

The bodies were shifted to the police station while the injured was rushed to a hospital.