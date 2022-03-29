Two women killed in road accidents

Two women were killed in separate road accidents, here on Tuesday

According to details, Ghulam Qadir was standing with his 65-year-old mother Fatima Bibi on Wazirabad Road when a speeding tractor-trolley crushed the woman killing her on the spot.

In another incident, Zainab Bibi who was injured in a car accident near Mundaky Goraya succumbed to her injuries on the way to hospital.