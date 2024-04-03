Two women killed in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) At least two women were killed and a youth injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a speeding damper.

According to the rescue sources, the deceased women belong to Basti Kanalgarh Mor District Jhang.

The rescue personnel shifted the bodies and the injured to THQ Hospital Chobara.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.