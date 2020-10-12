UrduPoint.com
Two Women Killed In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 01:37 PM

Two women killed in sargodha

Two women were killed in separate incidents in Sargodha, police sources said on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Two women were killed in separate incidents in Sargodha, police sources said on Monday.

Police said that Waseem, a resident of Miani, used to quarrel with his 29-year-old wife Shehnaz Bibi over domestic affairs.

On the day of incident the couple had an altercation and in fit of a rage the accused husband allegedly shot dead his wife and fled from the scene.

The deceased was mother of three small children.

In another incident, Muhammad Kashif,r/o Mangowali village, wanted to marry his maternal-cousin Iram Shehzadi ,but the girl's parents refused the proposal of marriage.In fit of a rage, accused Kashif allegedly shot dead Iram and fled from the scene.

Bodies of both deceased women were handed over to the heirs after postmortem. Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

