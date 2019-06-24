UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Women Killed In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 03:22 PM

Two women killed in Sargodha

Two women were killed, while another suffered injuries in separate incidents in Jauhrabad police limits on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) -:Two women were killed, while another suffered injuries in separate incidents in Jauhrabad police limits on Monday.

Police sources said that Muhammad Omar, resident of village Mitha Tiwana, along with his sister Noor Bibi was riding a motorcycle on Khushab- Sargodha road when accused Abdul Rehman along with five accomplices allegedly opened fire.

Noor Bibi died on the spot while Muhammad Omar got injured. The accused fled from the scene.

In another incident, accused Ramzan of village Hadali allegedly shot dead his wife Zaitoon Bibi over family matters.

The bodies were handed over to the families after postmortem. On separate reports of Atta Muhammad and Rabnawaz concerned police registered cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Road Died Wife Sargodha Women Family From

Recent Stories

Two survivors pulled from rubble of collapsed Camb ..

3 minutes ago

Supra-Glacial Lake at Shisper Glacier completely d ..

3 minutes ago

Syrian Red Crescent Open for Talks With Internatio ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Company Joins 2 Indian Tenders for Sniper ..

3 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Lahore

13 minutes ago

Number of museums to rise to 1,310 by 2023

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.