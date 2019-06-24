Two women killed in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) -:Two women were killed, while another suffered injuries in separate incidents in Jauhrabad police limits on Monday.

Police sources said that Muhammad Omar, resident of village Mitha Tiwana, along with his sister Noor Bibi was riding a motorcycle on Khushab- Sargodha road when accused Abdul Rehman along with five accomplices allegedly opened fire.

Noor Bibi died on the spot while Muhammad Omar got injured. The accused fled from the scene.

In another incident, accused Ramzan of village Hadali allegedly shot dead his wife Zaitoon Bibi over family matters.

The bodies were handed over to the families after postmortem. On separate reports of Atta Muhammad and Rabnawaz concerned police registered cases and started investigation.