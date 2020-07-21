UrduPoint.com
Two Women Killed In Separate Incidents

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 10:50 AM

Two women killed in separate incidents

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Two women were killed while another suffered serious injuries in separate incidents here in and around the city.

Police said on Tuesday that Namra bibi (25) w/o Muhammad Sajid r/o village Kharan, was working in her home when suddenly she touched UPS.

She received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

In another incident, Musadiq Khan and his wife Zarina Bibi,r/o Bhair Sohadian,Ala abad, were sleeping in their home when the roof of house caved in due to heavy rain .Consequently, Zarina received serious injuries and died on the spot, whereas Musadiq was shifted to hospital in critical condition,said Rescue-1122 spokesperson.

