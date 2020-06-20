Two women killed in separate incidents in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Two married women were killed in separate incidents during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Two married women were killed in separate incidents during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that Aasia Bibi r/o chak No.368-GB exchanged hot words with her spouse Niaz over a domestic issue, and the husband allegedly served poisoned food to his wife.

As a result, Aasia died before getting any medical assistance.

In other incident, Ashraf r/o of chak No.240-GB allegedly strangledhis wife Haneefan Bibi to death over a domestic dispute, and escaped from scene.

The police took both bodies into custody and started investigation.