Two Women Killed In Separate Road Accidents In DI Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Two women lost their lives and a man sustained injuries in two separate traffic accidents.
According to police, the first incident occurred at Qureshi Morr in front of Baloch Hotel, where 33-year-old Amir, son of Iqbal Machhi, was travelling from Paroa to Dera on a motorcycle along with his 55-year-old mother, Mumtaz Mahi.
A speeding motorcycle coming from behind rammed into their two-wheeler, causing both mother and son to fall on the road. Amir sustained injuries, while his mother died on the spot. The Gomal University Police registered a case against the other motorcyclist, identified as Shoukat of Deenpur, on Amir’s complaint.
In another incident happened near Sana Garden in the limits of Saddar police station, a woman was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley loaded with bricks.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..
PFUJ two days FEC meeting
Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class
China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit
Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Govt Mobilizes Resources Amid "Super Flood" Threat: Barrister Arslan2 minutes ago
-
MI-17 helicopter crashes, 5 personnel embrace martyrdom2 minutes ago
-
Two women killed in separate road accidents in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
Youth empowerment through E-Commerce: 700 students trained in SW2 minutes ago
-
President, PM express grief over helicopter crash in GB2 minutes ago
-
Wasa working on war footing basis to improve sewerage system: MD2 minutes ago
-
PCI, Tsinghua University organize Pak-China Green Development Dialogue2 minutes ago
-
PFUJ two days FEC meeting2 minutes ago
-
23 schools in Tandlianwal to remain close till 5th12 minutes ago
-
DC pays surprise visit to civil hospital Zarghun Khel, reviews facilities12 minutes ago
-
Ameer Muqam pays tribute to Syed Ali Gilani on his fourth death anniversary12 minutes ago
-
President expresses deep condolences over earthquake loss in Afghanistan12 minutes ago