Two Women Killed In Separate Road Accidents In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Two women killed in separate road accidents in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Two women lost their lives and a man sustained injuries in two separate traffic accidents.

According to police, the first incident occurred at Qureshi Morr in front of Baloch Hotel, where 33-year-old Amir, son of Iqbal Machhi, was travelling from Paroa to Dera on a motorcycle along with his 55-year-old mother, Mumtaz Mahi.

A speeding motorcycle coming from behind rammed into their two-wheeler, causing both mother and son to fall on the road. Amir sustained injuries, while his mother died on the spot. The Gomal University Police registered a case against the other motorcyclist, identified as Shoukat of Deenpur, on Amir’s complaint.

In another incident happened near Sana Garden in the limits of Saddar police station, a woman was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley loaded with bricks.

APP/akt

