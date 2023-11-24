Open Menu

Two Women Killed In Shorkot Area

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Two women killed in Shorkot area

SHORKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Two women were killed near Waryam police station in the Shorkot area of Punjab province, police and tv channels reported on Thursday.

According to details, two women were found in a pool of blood near the jurisdiction of Waryam police station of Shorkot area, Jhang district of Punjab.

Police rushed to the site and recovered a sharp weapon from the crime scene. Police teams have started a search operation to arrest the perpetrators of crime.

