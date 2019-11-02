Two women killed in wall collapsed incident in DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two women were killed in a wall collapsed incident occurred in Kokar area Chashma road said police here on Saturday

DI Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Two women were killed in a wall collapsed incident occurred in Kokar area Chashma road said police here on Saturday.

According to Rescue sources, a 40-year old Taslim Bibi wife of Abdul Latif and 30-year old Asia Bibi wife of Riaz Baloch were demolishing old wall of their house when it came down on them suddenly.

They both became injured and rushed to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.