Two Women Killed On Road

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Two women killed on road

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Two women were killed after a collision between a rickshaw and a truck

here on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah said Shaheen Akhtar of Chak No 17SB

and Saeeda Bibi were heading towards Sargodha on a rickshaw when a speeding truck hit it

near Sultanpur Noon area.

Resultantly, the both died on the spot after receiving head injuries.

The Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a local hospital.

