Two Women Killed Over Domestic Issue

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 02:17 PM

A Levies personnel on Monday allegedly killed his mother and sister over a domestic issue in jungle patai area of Dargai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :A Levies personnel on Monday allegedly killed his mother and sister over a domestic issue in jungle patai area of Dargai.

The Levies sources said that he also injured his two brothers and sister-in-laws when he opened indiscriminate firing at them.

The Levies officials have shifted dead bodies to Dargai hospital and according to doctors the condition of the injured persons were critical.

The accused managed to escape after committing the crime.

Police have registered a case and started further investigation.

