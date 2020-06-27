UrduPoint.com
Two Women Killed Separately In Mianwali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 04:17 PM

Two women killed separately in Mianwali

Two women were killed in separate incidents in Chaddro and Masti Khel police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Two women were killed in separate incidents in Chaddro and Masti Khel police limits.

Police sources said on Saturday that Asjad Khan s/o Mandoob Khan r/o village Mondewala was suspected that his father Mandoob Khan had illicit relations with housemaid Arshan Bibi (38).

On the day of incident, the accused Asjad Kahn along with his brother Rehman Khan had allegedly axed to death Arshan Bibi and fled.

In another incident, accused Shumal Khan r/o Mast Khel had allegedly strangled to death Arjumand Bibi (67) widow of his brother over some property dispute. Police had arrested the accused Shumal Khan.

Bodies were handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police had registered separate cases and started investigation.

