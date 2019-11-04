UrduPoint.com
Two Women Killed, Three Injured In Road Accident In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 05:05 PM

Two women were killed while three others sustained injuries in a road accident, in the precincts of Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Two women were killed while three others sustained injuries in a road accident, in the precincts of Jaranwala police station.

Rescue 1122 told APP here on Monday the accident took place at Jaranwala Service road near Sammundri where a rashly driven car overturned after its tyre burst.

As a result, Aasia Atif (38) and Hanifan Bibi (70), residents of Boraywala, received serious injuries and died on the spot while three others sustained injuries who were shifted to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital Sammundri in critical condition.

