Two women killed, two injured as roof of house cave-in

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) ::An Afghan woman was killed while her daughter and husband got injured when the roof of their house cave-in in Ghamkole Refugee Camp, district Kohat.

According to police, the Afghan families living in a mud house in Ghamkole Refugee Camp and all of a sudden the roof of the house cave in when they were asleep. Soon after the incident, the local people rushed to the site of the incident and started relief operation by recovering the bodies of one Husna Bibi wife of Syed Nawaz and her daughter Hatima Bibi. Syed Nawaz and his another daughter Habiba Bibi also received head injuries after the roof cave-in.

The Police and Rescue 1122 teams were also rushed there and pulled out two dead bodies and two injured under the rubbles. Dead bodies and injured were brought to KDA hospital, after extending medical treatment to Syed Nawaz and his daughter Habiba both were relieved from hospital and both dead bodies were also handed over to their family.

A police official had revealed that the roof collapse of already shabby mud house affected by constant rainfall for long period this month was caused by light rainfall during the night.