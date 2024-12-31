Two Women Killed,one Injured In A Road Mishap
Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2024 | 02:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Two women were killed while a man sustained injuries when an oil tanker collided with a motorcycle in Chandia Chowk,Sarwar Shaheed on Tuesday.
According to Rescue 1122,the accident occurred as the oil tanker driver attempted to overtake another vehicle but lost control,crashing into the motorcycle.
The collision resulted on the spot deaths of the woman while a man sustained serious injuries.
Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot,providing immediate first aid to the injured and shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital,Sarwar Shaheed for further treatment.
Police started investigation for arrest of the vehicle driver who managed to escape form the scene .
