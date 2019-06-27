Two women killed,two injured in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ):Two women were killed while two others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Bhalwal and Mankera police limits on Thursday.

Police sources said that Omar Daraz of Bhalwal city along with his cousin Rani Bibi was travelling on a motorcycle on Sargodha road when a recklessly driven tractor trolley hit the motorbike near village Ghanula.

Consequently,Rani died on the spot,while Omar received serious injuries and was shifted to DHQ hospital.

In another accident, a school teacher Rubina killed after falling from motorcycle while her sister Samina received injuries on Mankera road and shifted to hospital.

Police arrested the driver of trolley and registered a case.