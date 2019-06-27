UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Women Killed,two Injured In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:09 PM

Two women killed,two injured in Sargodha

Two women were killed while two others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Bhalwal and Mankera police limits on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ):Two women were killed while two others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Bhalwal and Mankera police limits on Thursday.

Police sources said that Omar Daraz of Bhalwal city along with his cousin Rani Bibi was travelling on a motorcycle on Sargodha road when a recklessly driven tractor trolley hit the motorbike near village Ghanula.

Consequently,Rani died on the spot,while Omar received serious injuries and was shifted to DHQ hospital.

In another accident, a school teacher Rubina killed after falling from motorcycle while her sister Samina received injuries on Mankera road and shifted to hospital.

Police arrested the driver of trolley and registered a case.

Related Topics

Accident Police Driver Road Died Sargodha Bhalwal Mankera Women From

Recent Stories

BISE Malakand announces Matric, class 9th and 10th ..

6 minutes ago

Feisty Trump sets tone as stormy G20 looms

49 seconds ago

Textile sector receives Rs44.5 bln under PM's pack ..

51 seconds ago

Bullion rates in Lahore 27 June 2019

54 minutes ago

Turkmen President Discusses Afghanistan With New U ..

54 minutes ago

Air India Plane Makes Emergency Landing in UK - St ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.