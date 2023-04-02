UrduPoint.com

Two Women Lose Lives In Roof Collapse Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2023 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :A tragic incident of roof collapse left two women dead in the Badaber area of Peshawar on Sunday.

Four people were initially trapped under the debris, but thanks to the swift response of Rescue 1122 teams, all of them were rescued from under the rubble.

The medical team of Rescue 1122 provided first aid to the injured and rushed them to the hospital. However, despite their best efforts, two women succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead by the doctors.

It is commendable that Rescue 1122 teams responded quickly and carried out a successful rescue operation, but it is unfortunate that two lives could not be saved.

