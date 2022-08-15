UrduPoint.com

Two Women, Minor Child Burn In Acid Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2022 | 05:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Two women and a minor child received burn injuries in an acid attack over an enmity at Mouza Jhalarin in Tehsil Jatoi on Sunday night.

The police sources informed on Monday that Nazir Mai was sleeping in the house along with his daughter Sughra Mai and minor child Ashfaq when the accused Muhammad Asghar alias Pehalwan entered the house and threw acid on them.

As a result, the complainant woman sustained burn injuries on shoulders and neck while her daughter and minor child received burn injuries at face and other body parts.

The police registered the case and arrested the accused Asghar Ali alias Pehalwan.

It is pertinent to mention that accused Asghar Ali had dispute with the son of complainant woman namely Muhammad Zubair over an issue of fire in the shop of Asghar Ali.

The complainant woman alleged that the accused had threatened Muhammad Zubair repeatedly of taking revenge.

