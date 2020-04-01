UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Women Seriously Injured In Mian Channu Short Circuit

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 05:00 PM

Two women seriously injured in Mian Channu short circuit

MIAN CHANNU, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Two women were seriously injured in a house fire incident that took place near Talumba of Mian Channu Tehsil, district Khanewal.

According to Rescue sources, a house located in the vicinity of Chungi. No.7, of Mian Channu Tehsil, caught fire due to short circuit.

As a result, two ill-fated women residing in this house, got burn injuries. The women identified as Ishrat Bibi (45), wife of Muhammad Ali and Swaira Bibi (18), were brought to hospital for treating burn injuries.

The rescue team have provided first aid before shifting them to Nishtar Hospital. Investigation was underway for probing the matter.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Wife Khanewal Muhammad Ali Women

Recent Stories

SEDD confirms exemption of licencing fees for econ ..

2 minutes ago

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determinat ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation looks into the future of w ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality withdraws 6 non-compliant hand ..

32 minutes ago

Dubai Economy launches ‘Price Monitor’ to trac ..

32 minutes ago

Figo, Anelka and Roberto Carlos back Dubai Sports ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.