Two women seriously injured in Mian Channu short circuit

MIAN CHANNU, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Two women were seriously injured in a house fire incident that took place near Talumba of Mian Channu Tehsil, district Khanewal.

According to Rescue sources, a house located in the vicinity of Chungi. No.7, of Mian Channu Tehsil, caught fire due to short circuit.

As a result, two ill-fated women residing in this house, got burn injuries. The women identified as Ishrat Bibi (45), wife of Muhammad Ali and Swaira Bibi (18), were brought to hospital for treating burn injuries.

The rescue team have provided first aid before shifting them to Nishtar Hospital. Investigation was underway for probing the matter.