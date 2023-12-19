Open Menu

Two Women Shot Dead

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Two women shot dead

A man allegedly shot at and killed two women over a domestic dispute at Chakki Loharan Wali area, Sooraj Kund road here late on Tuesday night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) A man allegedly shot at and killed two women over a domestic dispute at Chakki Loharan Wali area, Sooraj Kund road here late on Tuesday night.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that they had reached the site after receiving information about the incident where people told them that a man shot at and killed two sisters, one of them his sister-in-law.

The accused had divorced his wife sometime back.

The deceased women were identified as Saima (27) wife of Fayyaz and Shahnaz wife of Bilal, both residents of Loharan Wali Chakki.

Rescuers shifted the bodies of deceased women to hospital in the presence of a police team at the crime scene.

