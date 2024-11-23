Open Menu

Two Women Shot Dead In Separate Incidents

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Two women shot dead in separate incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Two women were killed in separate incidents of violence occurred in different areas of the district.

According to report lodged in Chota Lahor Police Station, a woman who came to Gujarano Dhok was shot dead by accused Hamid Ali.

Reason behind the killing was stated to be a family dispute.

In another incident in Chota Lahor, a 43-year-old woman was shot dead by here in laws over a family dispute. Cases have been registered and investigation is underway.

APP/soa/mds/

