UrduPoint.com

Two Women Shot Dead Over Old Enmity

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Two women shot dead over old enmity

Two women were reportedly shot dead in the limits of Gujjar Khan police station, on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 )

The police sources have called it a matter of old enmity. The victims were identified as 30-year-old Sadia and 25-year-old Ismat Shaheen, whose bodies were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital by Rescue 1122 teams.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar and directed CPO Rawalpindi to form special teams to arrest the culprits.

The IGP directed that the accused should be arrested as soon as possible and brought to justice, whereas the supervisory officers should be in close contact with the families of the victims.

The IG Punjab said that delivery of justice should be ensured on a priority basis. The police spokesperson said that on the request of the plaintiff, four accused Naseer, Idris, Sughri and an unknown accused had been named in the case and raids were being conducted to arrest them.

More Stories From Pakistan

