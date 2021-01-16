Two women shot injured by unidentified outlaw

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Two women were allegedly shot injured by the firing of an unidentified outlaw at a house situated near Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University at Old Shujabad road here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Rescue received call on the emergency helpline that an unidentified armed outlaw forcedly entered into the house of Rabnawaz situated at Old Shujabad road and started firing on the residents of the house.

Resultantly, two women namely Aysha Bibi w/o Rabnawaz and Zakya Bibi w/o Razzak sustained serious injuries.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the injured to the Nishtar Hospital. However, the concerned police have stared the investigations into the incident.